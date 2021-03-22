An orange code alert for heavy snowfall has been issued for 8 districts of Northern Bulgaria by Bulgarian authorities. The eight districts are Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tаrnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad and Shumen.

501 snow removal machines were working on the roads of the national road network at night because of the snow. Closed to all cars is the highest pass in Balkan Mountains - the Troyan Pass. In some places the snow drifts reach two metres and the snowfall continues.



The Montana-Sofia road through the Petrohan Pass in the Balkan Mountains is closed after an avalanche fell on the road for the second time in a few hours. The first avalanche fell during the night.