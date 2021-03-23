Bulgaria lost one of its greatest actresses. Tatyana Lolova passed away at the age of 87.

The favorite artist of many generations of Bulgarians was born on 10 February 1934 in Sofia. Her mother was of Russian-Ukrainian descent. Her father Zhelyazko Lolov was an accountant.

Lolova graduated from the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in 1955. After the graduation, she was appointed in Ruse Theatre, where Lolova remained until the end of 1956. Then she joined the troupe of the newly founded Satirical Theatre “Aleko Konstantinov” in Sofia. She also performed on the stage of “Theatre 199”.

Lolova was best known for her comedy roles that she played for more than 40 years.

May she rest in peace!