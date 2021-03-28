Bulgaria has recorded a total of 2,537 new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours. 21.3% of the 11,931 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data on the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

Most new cases are in Sofia - 649, followed by Burgas - 294, and Varna - 258.



There are 9,674 patients treated in hospitals, 769 of whom are in intensive care units. A total of 1,453 people have been reported cured in 24 hours and 49 people have died.

The active cases of coronavirus in the country to date are 66,216.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 3,930 people were vaccinated. With them the total number of vaccinations is already 434,158. The number of people who have received both doses is 87,766.