A group for financial fraud, which damaged over 200 people in Bulgaria and abroad, has been busted by the Bulgarian law-enforcing authorities. The successful operation was carried out by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

Six people have been detained. The extent of the damage inflicted by the group is yet to be determined. Only in one of the cases a person was tricked out of about 500 thousand euros, BNR reported.

The group, which has been operating since 2017, encouraged its victims to buy a large amount of market stocks which were supposed to become very quickly liquid, with double and triple profits.

