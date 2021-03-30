As of 12 April children will be going back to school to a set timetable. Kindergartens and crèches are to reopen on 5 April. Only restaurants with outdoor dining areas are to reopen as of 1 April, Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov announced earlier today at a briefing after he oversaw the delivery of more than 50,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in Sofia.

Theatres and gyms are to reopen as of 1 April at 30% capacity. Shopping malls and big stores will not reopen with the exception of shops which can provide outdoor space. Night clubs are to remain closed until the end of April.

“The parliamentary elections are going to be safe,” Minister Angelov added.