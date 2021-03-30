The Public Council of the Central Election Commission (CEC) organized a demonstration of trial machine voting in front of the National Assembly building. The demonstrations were held with the assistance of the National Assembly, the supplier of the specialized devices and with the consent of the CEC.

A comparison of the machine voting data with a manual count of the control receipts was also performed.

During the demonstration, which was attended by both political party members and members of section election commissions, all people who tried the machine voting, including elderly citizens, did not encounter any difficulties. It takes less than a minute to vote with a machine, even when one decides to change one's initial choice, BNR reported.



