The star of Bulgarian football, Hristo Stoichkov, leads with a significant lead in an online poll for the greatest player in the history of FC Barcelona, the website Sportal reported.

The Bulgarian football legend is a convincing leader, leaving behind Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi, who currently occupy 2nd, 3rd and 4th place respectively. Diego Maradona currently ranks 11th in the poll.

