5,176 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 20,455 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

25.3% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-1,321, followed by Varna district-463 and Plovdiv district-425.

There are 69,666 active cases of COVID-19. There are 9,811 patients in hospital, as 748 of them are in intensive care units. 155 patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 13,068 since the beginning of the pandemic. 3,219 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

13,183 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 458,731. 93,081 people have already received their second vaccine dose.