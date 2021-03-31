Bulgaria is among the five EU member states that may receive 2.86 million "solidarity vaccines" from Pfizer and BionTech. The proposal was made by the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The vaccines are part of the 10 million doses that will be redistributed in the European Union by the end of June.

The vaccination campaign can now continue actively, as we have more than 200,000 vaccine doses. 151,000 vaccines have arrived in Bulgaria on March 31, said PM Boyko Borissov.

Bulgaria will receive 134,825 rapid antigen test kits under an agreement with the European Commission, announced the government's press service.