Bulgaria has registered a total of 4,207 new cases of coronavirus with 17,947 tests performed during the past 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight. 23.4% of the tested samples returned positive.

Most new infections are registered in Sofia - 1,138, followed by Varna - 367, and Plovdiv - 344.



The number of people in hospital has reached 10,093, or 282 more than the previous day. There are 772 patients in the intensive care units.

3,869 people were reported cured. There have been 129 new deaths in the past day, bringing the total number of deaths in Bulgaria with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,197.

The active cases currently stand at 69,875. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country is 472,443. Of these, 13,712 were administered during the last 24 hours.