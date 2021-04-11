Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has officially distributed the Parliamentary seats at the new National Assembly.

GERB/SDS coalition is represented by 75 MPs in the new Parliament. “There is Such a People” party has 51 MPs. BSP for Bulgaria sends 43 MPs to this country’s new National Assembly, MRF-30 MPs, Democratic Bulgaria-27 MPs and “Stand up! Thugs Out”-14 MPs.

Borissov: I give up my seat in the National Assembly

CEC removed nine candidate MPs from MRF and two candidate MPs from GERB from the list of elected MPs, including Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, upon receipt of their requests.

The Central Election Commission has received a total of 400 complaints, the commission’s spokesperson Dimitar Dimitrov specified in connection with the Parliamentary elections held on April 4.

“There have been many difficulties, especially abroad, where there have never been so many polling stations before”, explained Dimitar Dimitrov.