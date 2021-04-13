Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev signed a decree to convene the 45th National Assembly. The first sitting will be held on April 15.

Traditionally, it will be opened by its oldest MP. Now this is Mika Zaikova from “There is Such a People” party. She will preside the National Assembly until a permanent Speaker is elected. The procedural rules for that vote must be adopted on Thursday.

Six parties and coalitions enter the new Bulgarian Parliament - GERB/SDS coalition “There is Such a People” party, BSP, MRF, Democratic Bulgaria-27 MPs and “Stand up! Thugs Out!”.