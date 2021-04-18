The outgoing Prime Minister has ordered the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov to resume the work of the National Operational Headquarters until a new government is formed. This became clear today at an extraordinary briefing of GERB.

According to Borissov, most parties in parliament have called for the closure of the National Operational Headquarters. Boyko Borissov also commented that the members of the National Operational Headquarters were civil servants and the headquarters was an advisory body to the Prime Minister, so its closure came as a consequence of the resignation of the government.