Bulgaria expresses full solidarity with the Czech Republic against the violation of its national sovereignty by Russia. This was what Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said at the Foreign Affairs Council held today online.

Zaharieva also confirmed Bulgaria's support for Ukraine at the backdrop of a gathering of Russian troops in the eastern part of the country. "I express full solidarity with Ukraine over Russia's dangerous escalation of tension at its borders in recent weeks. These actions are absolutely unacceptable," Zaharieva said, congratulating Ukraine on its restraint in this situation.

According to her, the only way to resolve the conflict is the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.