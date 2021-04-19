AstraZeneca vaccine will not be administered to women under 65 years of age with an increased risk of thrombosis and/or a history of thrombocytopenia. This is the decision of the National Vaccine Task Force, outgoing Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov and the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said at a press conference.

It was also reported that all people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and did not experience any serious side effects could be immunized with a second dose of the same vaccine.

Individuals vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine who do not wish to receive a second dose of the same vaccine may receive a dose of Pfizer vaccine no earlier than 84 days after the first dose of AstraZeneca. The vaccination will then be considered complete.

When it comes to individuals who were infected with COVID-19 after the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose will be given no earlier than 6 months after laboratory confirmation of the diagnosis.

Those who have recovered from covid-19 can be vaccinated according to a full immunization schedule no earlier than 3 months after laboratory confirmation of the diagnosis.

People who do not want a second dose will not receive a vaccination certificate, Angelov said.