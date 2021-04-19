Today, with a flight from Paris, the participants in the 29th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition to the Livingston Island returned to Bulgaria. This happened with almost a month delay after a crew member of the Chilean icebreaker Aquiles was infected with coronavirus. The Bulgarian explorers were supposed to depart on board the ship.

During this expedition the Bulgarians managed to prepare a site for the construction of a new laboratory unit. The actual construction of the laboratory will have to start during the next expedition, which is planned for November.