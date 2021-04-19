An international network with Bulgarian participation involved in online fraud was cracked after a long investigation by the Plovdiv Prosecutor's Office and the General Directorate Combating Organized Crime.

Attempts to drain and launder nearly 40 million euros have been thwarted. Through hacking methods used to gain access to financial assets, criminals drained large sums of money from various foreign companies.

The scheme operated for nearly two years.

A Bulgarian woman and a man with a Bulgarian passport but of Lebanese origin, were arrested. The group's organizers are wanted abroad.