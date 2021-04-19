A new office of Bulgaria's National Tourist Information Centre at the Ministry of Tourism has been unveiled in the National Palace of Culture in central Sofia.

"Information about the opportunities for different types of tourism in Bulgaria is now available in a much more accessible, communicative, and popular place in Sofia," said at the ceremony the outgoing minister of tourism Mariana Nikolova.

The head of the National Palace of Culture, Borislav Velkov, explained that the two institutions worked for the development of modern tourism and the large congress and cultural centres as part of it.

The National Tourist Information Center will present Bulgarian tourism jointly with the Bulgarian Congress Bureau and the Confederation of Tourism.