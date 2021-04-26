The first Bulgarian nominated for an Oscar - Maria Bakalova, did not receive the award for best supporting actress. On the red carpet in the glamorous Sunday evening the young actress looked stunning in her six-meter-wide white dress.

Host of the ceremony Brad Pitt said the 24-year-old Bulgarian actress grew up a big fan of Marilyn Monroe and told her “Welcome”. He predicted that a brilliant film career lied ahead of Bakalova.

She was nominated for her role in Sasha Baron Cohen's movie - "Borat 2", where she played the role of Tutar Sagdiyev - Borat's daughter. The winner in the Best supporting actress category became Yuh-Jung Youn for her role in Minari.