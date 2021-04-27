The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be used in Bulgaria without restrictions. This was announced by the Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev at a briefing after a meeting of the National Vaccination Headquarters. He recalled that the headquarters was waiting for the decision of the US Food and Drug Administration, which is positive. In the meantime, 7 more European countries have decided to administer this vaccine.

1759 new COVID-19 cases reported

Kunchev announced that a certain amount of the single-dose vaccine will be aimed at those employed in the tourism sector before the summer tourist season.

"This vaccine is a single dose and a document can be issued immediately after it is given and it is administered and it will be known which people working in tourism are already protected," Kunchev explained.

In the coming weeks, there will be mainly supplies of RNA vaccines to Bulgaria, the director of the Medicines Agency Bogdan Kirilov said at the briefing.