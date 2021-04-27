Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev will hand the second goverment-forming mandate to "There Is Such a People" party on Wednesday.

The mandate will be received by Antoaneta Stefanova - the prime minister nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 45th National Assembly.

On Monday the leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov announced that the mandate will be immediately retuned because the party could not form a stable cabinet.