A total of 1,850 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 10,2% of the tests performed are positive.

7,480 infected patients are being treated in hospitals, 714 of them - in intensive care wards. 81 more people have lost the battle with the disease in the past 24 hours. 3,375 patients recovered.

16, 749 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 750,899.