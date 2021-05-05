Today at 11.00 am the Bulgaria President Rumen Radev will hand over an exploratory mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by the third largest parliamentary group in the 45th National Assembly - "BSP for Bulgaria".

The first and second political forces - GERB/SDS and "There is such a people" (ITN), have already refused to form their own cabinet.

At its meeting on May 1, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) decided that after receiving the mandate, it will also return it. If that happens, the president will have to appoint a caretaker government, dissolve parliament and set a date for new parliamentary elections.