Bulgaria has registered a total of 1,635 new cases of coronavirus in the country with 14,948 tests performed during the past 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. 10.9% of the samples taken returned positive.

There are currently 46,159 active cases. A total of 6,158 patients are now in hospital. There are 599 patients being treated in intensive care units and thus for the first time since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic they have dropped below 600.

In the last 24 hours, 164 have died with COVID-19. 2,669 patients were cured and again exceed the number of newly infected.

32,482 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines given is now 877,124. 251,000 people have been immunized with two doses.

