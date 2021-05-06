Bulgaria ranks 20th in morbidity from COVID-19 and 2nd in mortality in the EU, , announced the outgoing Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov at the weekly press conference on the epidemic situation in Bulgaria. For the last 14 days the ratio of recoveries to new infections is 2 to 1.

"In the hospitals we have peace of mind. Only in 4 districts there are more patients - Blagoevgrad, Silistra, Stara Zagora and Shumen. The occupancy of beds for COVID patients at the national level is 47%, and the beds for patients with complications are occupied at 51 percent," the minister said.

The limit for group gatherings of up to 15 people at celebrations such as weddings and proms has been lifted, Angelov said.

No cases of the Indian, South African or Brazilian variants of the virus have been identified in the country, said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev. He called on those arriving from abroad to preventively isolate themselves for at least 10 days.



