Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev will issue a decree to form a caretaker government on Tuesday (May 11) at the earliest, Radev himself announced after laying flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II.

However, the Bulgarian head of state refused to comment on the composition of the caretaker cabinet and revealed only that the prime minister would be a man.

"The caretaker government has a very short tenure, but its responsibilities and the expectations for its work are enormous," he said.

Rumen Radev also commented on Europe Day: “Today we celebrate two very important events for Europe and for the entire world. We must by no means forget the atrocities of Nazism, and we must always remember the sacrifice of those who raised their heads with dignity in defense of humanity."