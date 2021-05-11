1,078 is the number of newly registered infections in Bulgaria out of 16,392 tests performed in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 6.58%, Single Information Portal data show. The highest number of new infections is in Sofia-city – 205, followed by the regions of Plovdiv - 116, Stara Zagora - 100 and Ruse - 62 cases.

The number of active cases is down to 42,838.

5,571 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 555 of them in intensive care. 116 have died in the past 24 hours. As regards coronavirus mortality rate, Bulgaria ranks 14th in the world and 5th in Europe. 3,005 is the number of recoveries in the past 24 hours.

More than 25,400 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of vaccinations to 963,539.

311,845 people have been given their second dose of vaccine.