“Building a reliable European pillar of security and defence must be in keeping with the development of NATO,” President Rumen Radev stated during the B9 video summit conference.

The East European countries exchanged opinion and coordinated their positions on the NATO policies before the summit in June in Brussels. US President Joe Biden was a special guest at the conference.

“For Bulgaria the region of the Western Balkans is of particular importance,” Rumen Radev stated. “The challenges to stability in the region demand a deepening of the dialogue and practical cooperation,” the Bulgarian President said.

The participants in the forum agreed that NATO’s “open door” policy must continue and the countries aspiring after full membership must be supported.