The Constitutional Court has declared that provisions creating the position of a prosecutor who could start investigation against the country's Prosecutor General contradicted the basic law. In this way the idea of ​​ the previous parliament to create a supervisor over the chief prosecutor becomes impossible.

The decision was taken by 11 votes. Only judge Filip Dimitrov, who is former prime minister, expressed a special opinion.

The changes made to the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Judiciary Act were challenged before the Constitutional Court by President Rumen Radev.