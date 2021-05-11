Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev appointed the new caretaker government. Its head will be the President's Security and Defence Secretary Stefan Yanev. The cabinet is to start working on May 12.

The three Deputy Prime Ministers are Galab Donev, Boyko Rashkov and Atanas Pekanov.

The full list of Bulgaria's new ministers:

Galab Donev - Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Social Policy and Minister of Labour and Social Policy

Boyko Rashkov - Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior

Atanas Pekanov - Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management

Asen Vassilev - Finance

Georgi Panayotov - Defence

Stoycho Katsarov - Health

Violeta Komitova - Regional Development and Public Works

Nikolay Denkov - Education and Science

Svetlan Stoev - Foreign Affairs

Yanaki Stoilov - Justice

Velislav Minekov - Culture

Asen Lichev - Environment and Water

Hristo Bozoukov - Agriculture, Food and Forestry

Georgi Todorov - Transport, Information Technology and Communications

Kiril Petkov - Economy

Andrey Zhivkov - Energy

Stela Baltova - Tourism

Andrey Kouzmanov - Youth and Sports