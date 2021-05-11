Photo: iStock
The governement's head is Stefan Yanev
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev appointed the new caretaker government. Its head will be the President's Security and Defence Secretary Stefan Yanev. The cabinet is to start working on May 12.
The three Deputy Prime Ministers are Galab Donev, Boyko Rashkov and Atanas Pekanov.
The full list of Bulgaria's new ministers:
Galab Donev - Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Social Policy and Minister of Labour and Social Policy
Boyko Rashkov - Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior
Atanas Pekanov - Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management
Asen Vassilev - Finance
Georgi Panayotov - Defence
Stoycho Katsarov - Health
Violeta Komitova - Regional Development and Public Works
Nikolay Denkov - Education and Science
Svetlan Stoev - Foreign Affairs
Yanaki Stoilov - Justice
Velislav Minekov - Culture
Asen Lichev - Environment and Water
Hristo Bozoukov - Agriculture, Food and Forestry
Georgi Todorov - Transport, Information Technology and Communications
Kiril Petkov - Economy
Andrey Zhivkov - Energy
Stela Baltova - Tourism
Andrey Kouzmanov - Youth and Sports