877 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 13,190 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 6.6% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-182, followed by Varna-77, Plovdiv-72 and Burgas-66.

There are 41,434 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 5,410 patients are being treated in hospital, 535 of them in intensive care units.

59 people have died and 2,222 have recovered in the past 24 hours.

35,748 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 999,287.

338,028 people have already received their second vaccine dose.