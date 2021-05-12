We shall guarantee fair and transparent elections. We shall not allow vote buying, which distorts the political picture and damages Bulgaria’s reputation, said the newly-appointed caretaker Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov when he took office.

The caretaker Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov did not comment on whether he would extend the emergency epidemic situation.

We have been working on the Recovery Plan for a long time and we hope to receive EUR 50 million in aid, said the new caretaker Minister of Culture Professor Velislav Minekov.

The caretaker Minister of Education and Science Nikolay Denkov promised that there will be no abrupt changes in the policies of his ministry.