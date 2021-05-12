The Foreign ministry voiced concern over the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories and condemned the continuing missile attacks. The Bulgarian position was announced in a joint statement on the situation in Israel by outgoing Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and her caretaker successor Svetlan Stoev.



The position was read out by Stoev after he stepped into office on Wednesday as the caretaker Foreign Minister. Stoev described the joint statement as a sign of continuity in Bulgarian foreign policy.

"Bulgaria is following closely and with great concern the continuing serious escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, which has further increased tensions, especially in and around Jerusalem," the joint position reads. "We strongly condemn the ongoing rocket attacks and assaults on the civilian population, which are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately," the position says.



"The provocative rocket fire from Gaza terrorizes the Israeli and Arab populations in and around Jerusalem and must cease at once. Violence and terror are not a solution!," the position further reads. "We deeply regret every single loss of life and express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, including children. To the injured, we wish a speedy recovery," the statement says.



"We call for immediate de-escalation and call once again on all parties to exercise restraint, responsibility and common sense," the position reads.