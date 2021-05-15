The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun the organization of the 11 July parliamentary elections abroad, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

The first consent has been obtained – that of Great Britain – for the holding of elections on the territory of the receiving country. To guarantee the right to vote of every Bulgarian citizen, Bulgaria’s representations abroad have to obtain consent for organizing the voting and opening polling stations at diplomatic and consular missions and at other locations.

Consent has so far been requested of 58 out of a total of 130 countries. The note from Great Britain says there are no restrictions of the number of polling places or of the towns or villages where voting can take place.