The District Prosecutor’s Office-Plovdiv and Home Security Directorate of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior have detained 7 Police officers from the 3rd Regional Police Station in Plovdiv. The police station’s head Samuil Hadzhiev and five civilians have been also arrested during the operation.

We have been preparing the operation in the past six month, announced Rumen Popov, District prosecutor of Plovdiv. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating corrupt practices, prostitution, malfeasance and other crimes.

Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov said in Plovdiv that he had dismissed Senior Commissioner Georgi Hadzhiev, Head of the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Sofia. Prosecutors in Plovdiv have launched pretrial proceeding for vote buying as well, said Minister Rashkov.