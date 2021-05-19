President Rumen Radev described the reshuffles of key administrative posts as “logical steps”.

“When I was appointing the caretaker government I gave my brief instructions: honesty, transparency but also zero tolerance of corruption, crime and vote buying,” he stated.

Rumen Radev added that by law, the head of parliament, the prime minister and the president ought to be provided the same information but that in many cases this was not done.

“Obviously the example set by the former prime minister of hiding behind leave of absence and sick leave turned out to be contagious for his subordinates as well,” he commented, referring to the heads of the security services who took long leaves of absence.

According to the Bulgarian President their abdication from responsibility to national security is a sign of their loyalty to Boyko Borissov, not to Bulgaria.

“Consolidating statehood and the rule of law is what we need right now,” Rumen Radev said.