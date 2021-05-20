Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova is to start negotiations to reduce the prices of beach umbrellas and sunbeds.

"I will soon start negotiations with the concessionaires of sea beaches to reduce the prices of beach umbrellas and sunbeds, which will be bound to to their concession fees.

"We hope that we will reach such agreements," said minister Baltova and added that this should happen at the end of the month.

The Ministry of Tourism is negotiating with banks to provide financial support for functioning hotels, said Minister Baltova.