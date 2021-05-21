There have been 368 new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for 24 hours. 2.7% of the 13,165 tests performed were positive, according to data from the Single Coronavirus Information Portal at midnight. 4,073 patients with coronavirus infection are in hospital as 442 are in intensive care wards.

31 patients passed away and 1,774 recovered.

34,227 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours. 479,476 people have already completed the vaccination cycle, it was reported.