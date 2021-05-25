The plane grounding in Minsk is an air piracy, Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev said at a briefing. No Bulgarian citizens were onboard the plane, announced Minister Stoev.

"Such a thing happens for this first time. This is an aviation piracy and I am not sure whether we realize the dimensions of this act", said Svetlan Stoev.

He also raised the issue regarding the personal data of the passengers. "We are to face new challenges in air transport, if this becomes a common practice", said Minister Stoev.