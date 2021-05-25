Continuity and predictability in foreign policy is the credo of Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet, said the caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev, who has presented his team today.

"Restoring trust and dialogue with North Macedonia is our priority", added Minister Stoev. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rumen Alexandrov will be in charge of the negotiating framework for Skopje. "We aim to achieve sustainable and irreversible results in the bilateral relations", noted Minister Stoev.

16 countries have agreed to open polling stations on their territory for the early elections on July 11. Voters in Turkey will use voting machines in 46 out of all 57 polling stations. Bulgarians in 24 countries will vote with machines, said caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Stoev.