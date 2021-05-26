406 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria for a day. 2.93% out of a total of 13,839 tests returned positive result, according to data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. Most of the newly infected were registered in the three most populated Bulgarian districts: Sofia - 89 cases; Plovdiv - 43, and Varna - 27.

There are a total of 23,426 registered coronavirus patients at the moment. The number of hospitalized patients continues to decline and has reached 3,533 as 383 patients are in intensive care. 68 people with coronavirus passed away in the past day and 2,423 recovered.

16,870 coronavirus vaccines have been administered for a day and 1,282,717 Bulgarians have already received at least one dose. A total of 515,963 people have completed the immunization cycle.