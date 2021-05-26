The Bulgarian caretaker cabinet has proposed to President Rumen Radev to release Dimitar Georgiev from the post of chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). The caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev did not explain whether the dismissal was due to the allegations of wiretapping of politicians or due to the fact that Georgiev took an unpaid leave.

"By his behavior, this chairman set a precedent, which damaged the reputation of the service and created grounds to believe that he was taking politically motivated actions," Yanev said.

A criterion for other heads of services to remain in their jobs is their integrity, said the caretaker Prime Minister.

It is proposed that Plamen Tonchev, head of a regional directorate at SANS, head the National Agency for State Security.

