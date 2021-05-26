The Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Moscow Atanas Krastin was invited today at a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Ambassador Krastev was informed that a diplomat from the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow was declared persona non grata.

According to Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian Federation has informed Bulgaria that it undertook this measure in response to Bulgaria’s decision to declare a diplomat from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sofia persona non grata on April 29, 2021, for carrying out activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.