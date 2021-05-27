Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and the Bulgarian delegation have been received by Pope Francis at the Vatican. The guest presented the Holy Father with an iconographic triptych from the famous Bulgarian Tryavna School of Icon-painting, BNR reported. Pope Francis extended a message to Bulgaria and Bulgarians for health, prosperity and enlightenment.

Liturgy served by Bulgarian bishop held for the first time in Rome's San Clemente Basilica

The Bulgarian president also met with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

In the Apostolic Library, the President examined fragments from the oldest history of Bulgaria written more than 350 years ago by Archbishop Peter Bogdan Baksic. On Janiculum Hill, the Bulgarian delegation laid wreaths in front of the monument of Captain Petko Voivoda.

In Rome, Bulgarian President Radev and Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski will jointly honour the work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius.