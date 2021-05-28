Photo: iStock
The measure aims to speed up immunization in the country and thus curb the spread of the pandemic
General practitioners in Bulgaria will be able to vaccinate against coronavirus also persons outside their patient lists. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov with his order issued on May 28.
The order has already been sent to the regional health inspectorates, which must notify the medical establishments on the territory of the respective district.
