Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) has dropped by 1.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 and grew by 2.5 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, data of the National Statistical Institute shows.



GDP in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 27,054 million leva in current prices.



Gross value added (GVA) generated by the Bulgarian economy in the same period has reached 23,128 million leva in current prices.