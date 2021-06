The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 419,859, after 15,149 tests, including 3,680 PCR and 9,678 rapid antigen tests identified 178 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 1.2 per cent.

The active cases are 14,583. The number of hospitalized patients stands at 2,467, including 267 in intensive care. Six fatalities were reported.