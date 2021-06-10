The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 419,990, after 9,920 tests identified 131 new infections on Wednesday, according to the data. The test positivity rate now stands at 1.32% per cent.

Sofia and Plovdiv top the list of new cases. The active cases are 14,203. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 2,407, including 256 in intensive care.

Another 499 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 387,915. Twelve fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 17,872.

With 24,014 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1 524,541 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 664,534 who are fully vaccinated.