he number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 420,213, after 13,361 tests identified 123 new infections on Friday, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/.



The reported active cases are 12,952. There are 2,290 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, of whom 246 in intensive care. A total of 783 people were reported to have recovered from the infection on Friday.



Six deaths of people infected with the virus were reported, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 fatalities to 17,893.



A total of 20,496 people have been vaccinated against the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered so far to 1,568,793.