42 new cases of coronavirus and 12 fatalities have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

In the same period 3,263 people have been vaccinated. Their number has reached 1,577,024 since the beginning of the immunization campaign.

2,284 infected people remain in hospitals across the country, 247 of them - in intensive care units.

Two more people have lost the battle with the disease in the last 24 hours and those cured are 93.